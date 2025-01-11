Imperial Beach dad overcomes terminal brain cancer diagnosis

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — Waking up at dawn and plunging into the cold ocean is challenging for Matt Henry, but he does it anyway.

“Today I was out paddling and I had a big focal seizure: think panic attack," Matt said. "There’s a tumor on my fight or flight reflex and it pushes buttons.”

The father of six was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer eight years ago. Although parts of the journey are difficult...

“I'm used to pushing through that every day for all kinds of things.”

Matt knows every second of his life is precious. He refuses to let cancer affect the things he loves.

“I'm so grateful. Are you kidding? I get to live another day. I'm half a decade past my life expectancy.”

We first met Matt in 2020, when he joined a study at UCSD for a new cancer treatment. A couple years later, Matt told us his symptoms improved. So he decided to travel across the United States with his family in a school bus.

“I’m feeling better and better every day. I'm coming back a different person. I'm so healed and it’s so great.”

Now, Matt has made a New Year's resolution to ride 365 waves in 2025.

“That’s going to mean overcoming some hurdles. We’ve all got hurdles to overcome when it comes to our goals right.”

Matt says his tumor is still there, bringing some uncertainty over how much life he has left to live, but he lives life anyway.