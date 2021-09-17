Home of Guiding Hands provides support for broad range of developmental disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Independence and inclusion. That's the mission of one local non-profit providing support to individuals and families coping with a development disability.

"Home of Guiding Hands" is helping thousands of individuals of all ages, achieve their best lives. The network of caregivers and support was established in El Cajon in 1961.

“We provide a wide range of services to people with developmental disabilities such as autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, down syndrome,” said Liane Wilson, HGH Vice President of Community Services.

Wilson explained the degree of care is tailored to the need.

“We also provide support to people with pretty significant behavioral challenges and people with kind of self-care needs and medical needs," she said.

Rene Cook, who has some minor cognitive challenges, was seeking a little help with how to get around and being more self-reliant when she began receiving a hand from HGH about eight years ago.

“It actually started when I was able to take the bus,” said Renee. “Because I didn't know how to take the bus or the trolley.”

Renee was recently honored by Guiding Hands as their "Client of the Year" for her independence and giving spirit. She is at a fairly independent end of a broad spectrum of needs with the same overall focus of improving lives.

“That is the ultimate goal for what we do,” said Wilson. “We want people to have a place in the community alongside everyone else.

Home of Guiding hands is among many support groups working with the San Diego Regional Center, which is a first stop for evaluation if you or a family member needs help.