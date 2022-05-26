History of Oceanside's new pie shop inside Top Gun House

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Just in time for the opening of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, the historic Top Gun House in Oceanside is up and running with a new look: a pie shop. The 500-foot cottage was built in 1887 and was the home of one of the scenes in the original Top Gun movie.

“He shows up at the house, he knocks on the door, he’s a little bit sheepish, he’s a little bit embarrassed, she lets him in and the first thing he asks is to take a shower,” said Ben Fairchild, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Mission Pacific Hotel, which is the home for the Top Gun House.

He said the cottage has been a fun spot for tourists since the movie was filmed in the 80s, but the owners realized it needed a remodel in the 21st century. Fifteen years ago, they decided to restore the building, with it now finally complete as San Diego simultaneously held the new film’s world premiere.

“What’s more Americana than eating apple pie at the Top Gun House, seeing Maverick two come out over Memorial Day weekend,” said Fairchild.

The new business is named HIGH-pie and features multiple flavors of pie. Two of the flavors are made with local produce, using apples from Julian and strawberries from the Carlsbad Strawberry field.

Out front, a motorcycle similar to the one Tom Cruise drove is set up for photos, perfect for locals and tourists visiting the storefront.

“It’s always nice to be part of nostalgia and to keep it alive, that’s the important part…. Keep it alive,” said Larry Lindelof, who is visiting from Sacramento.

Fairchild said during the renovation, they had to move the cottage one city block. The whole restoration cost about a million dollars and was a collaboration between the Oceanside Historical Society and other local designers.

It’s located at 250 N Pacific St. Oceanside, CA 92054 and is open Wednesday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m.