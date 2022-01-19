Hidden North Park gem goes viral

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lucky's Breakfast, a hidden gem on the corner of Grim and North Park Way, is making its rounds on social media.

“We saw on TikTok a video of lucky making breakfast and it was such a nice little video about something that was close to us like a restaurant that we've never been to before," said first-time customer Alexa Ariizumi.

That TikTok was posted by Christopher Bojorquez. He said it was all made in good fun on a day out with his niece Karissa. He said he wanted to teach her to enjoy mom-and-pop restaurants.

The video was posted three days ago and it’s already reached 1.9 million views. Something the owner had no idea about until Tuesday morning.

While Lucky was too humble to be interviewed, he told ABC 10 News that he’s been serving up meals for more than four decades.

Lucky does it all. He takes orders, cooks and serves up lots of laughs.

Alexa and her friends said the restaurant makes them feel like they are at home.

“We saw everybody was enjoying the coffee, the atmosphere, and the people around here. We're really kind of secluded in our own apartment right now just because of COVID,” explained Ariizumi.

The family-like atmosphere is what it’s all about. Just ask regular Steve Churchill.

“Happy go lucky," Churchill said. "He makes everybody enjoy breakfast and have fun."

That’s why he’s been coming back for ten years.

While the secret is out, regulars were hopeful to keep it under wraps as long as possible.

“I’m afraid is going to be popular," Churchill said. "I want to keep it the locals and the people in the know."

Lucky's is open every morning except on Sundays.

