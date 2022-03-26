Group takes care of La Jolla 'Jewel'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just above the famous La Jolla caves is the heavily trafficked coast walk trail.

That’s where you’ll find Brenda Fake with The Friends of Coast Walk Trail keeping the environment in good shape.

“We raise money [and] private funds to take care of [and] maintain and improve safety and access on a historic trail,” she said.

The group was started over a decade ago by locals and has raised over $200,000 to keep the area clean.

“A lot of the weeds we have pulled so we can plant natives. We’ve planted a lot of California Golden Poppy to start to take,” she explained as she pulled weeds.

Vegetation isn’t the only focus, over the years the group has made repairs to the trail and nearby fences.

“The reason why this is so special is that it gives and allows people to have an urban trail that gives you an experience of what it’s like before the settlers came,” she explained.

Fake said it’s all about giving people a true La Jolla 'jewel.'

“I feel great about it. It’s not only that we fix this trail— it’s that this is a community that came together," she said.

The group has a clean-up scheduled for Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

