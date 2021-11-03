Group of Encinitas women inspired by performing and dance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of Encinitas women have come together with one common interest, and that would be their passion for dance. The team has a love for stage, community, and performing that is Positively San Diego.

The dance team goes by the name Bella Lux, which means beautiful light. The troupe came together in 2017 with just a handful of dancers, but now the group is 38 ladies strong.

"We wanted to give dancers an opportunity to continue their joy and passion for dance," says MBDY studio owner Elease Sgarbossa. "Many of these women danced at one time in their life, and now they have a place where they can rehearse"

A few of the ladies have a background in professional dance, while the majority have danced for pure recreation. However, the group also includes a few members who came to Bella Lux with no experience at all.

"There is some sort of magic in this space, and they come together. There is instant support and fostering here, it's just a beautiful synergy that happens," says Sgarbossa.

The group includes stay-at-home moms, attorneys, a scientist, as well as a pediatrician.

"I wanted something that is my own," says Dr. Kirsten. I thought about what really brought me joy and happiness back in my younger years, and it was dance."

Bella Lux includes dancers with different backgrounds and careers, as well as an age range that spans close to forty years. Rachel Yuter is the youngest dancer at 23-years-old.

"It's just inspiring to be with ladies who are still doing it and still staying active."

While Renae Tastad is the oldest member of the group at 57.

"I really never thought that I would be able to find a group that could inspire me. It wasn't kids dancing it was adults. It was people that were passionate."

Thirty-eight strangers, young and old, and from all walks of life coming together for their love of dance. It's fun, physical, and during this time of COVID, it's also healing.

"We forget that as grown-ups we need to take care of our health," says Tastad. "Not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. For me it's been a godsend."

The group rehearses all year long, and 2 to 4 times a year performs shows at the Belly Up in Solana Beach.

