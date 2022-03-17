Granite Hills High School swimmer overcomes the odds

EL CAJON, CA (KGTV) — The Granite Hills High School swimming and diving team is one big happy family. That would include freshman swimmer Kelly Lecker, who despite being born with cerebral palsy, hasn't let that stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

"I want to show the world that by doing swim, cerebral palsy can't stop you from accomplishing your dreams."

Being a part of the swim team is simply amazing when you consider soon after she was born, Kelly's parents Scott and Becky, noticed signs that indicated something was seriously wrong.

"Prior to the diagnosis of cerebral palsy, doctors realized that she had some serious problems and that she would never walk, talk, or see by the time she is two," says Scott Lecker.

Kelly is now 15-years-old, and not only can she walk, talk, and see, she can also swim. Granite Hills swimming coach Imma Rutiglaino says Kelly has become a very inspirational part of the Eagles team.

"She grew up with everyone saying she's not going to make it far in life, but her drive and work ethic have made such a huge difference to everyone else on the team."

Kelly had prior experience swimming in the backyard pool, so she has always had a liking for the water.

"I like the water, but it's a little difficult to swim in the deep end."

Kelly swims the 50m freestyle, and while it takes some time to go from one end of the pool to the other, her success isn't measured in minutes and seconds.

"What I enjoy most about the swimming team is the friendships I have made and getting exercise in the sun every day."

Her dad says being a part of a team has really allowed Kelly to become more social in an atmosphere that is new to her.

"For her to start to interact a little bit more in a normal setting, that will help her build more friendships. It will also help her as she turns into an adult and become more self-sufficient."

Kelly Lecker has really overcome the odds and is making big waves in the swimming pool.

"You should always go out there and follow your dreams, no matter how ridiculous it is."

