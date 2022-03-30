Gas Me Up 2.0: San Diego city leaders host second gas, free food event in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Elaine Patterson, it’s nothing short of a blessing that she’s getting her gas tank filled up.

“I don’t drive that much anymore but I still need gas," said Patterson.

"Six dollars just barely move the lever. But we’re blessed for someone to say free gas!”

This is part of Shane Harris and the People’s Association of Justice Advocates' efforts to give those who need it some extra help.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers, community leaders, and business owners helped pump gas. To qualify for the free gas, drivers had to sign up ahead of time, and they must have a household income of $75,000 or less.

Each driver was eligible to get up to $50 in free gas plus each car got a box filled with food.

" I know $50 won't go forever -- but it does take care of someone's gas for at least a week," said Harris.

"If they aren't driving a lot it will get them from point a to Point B."

The line of cars was wrapped around buildings for blocks. Those waiting say it’s a small price to pay for some free gas.

"I'm still in the back of the line .. but I have faith that God will let me receive this free gas because I need it," said Bonita Peoples.

As for Patterson, she says now that she has some extra cash in her wallet. She’s going to pay this forward and donate more to her church.

Harris plans to hold another gas giveaway in other parts of the county such as East County and South East San Diego.