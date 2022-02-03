Garbage crews help clean up homeless encampment in Midway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Garbage trucks are back in San Diego's Midway neighborhood as crews help clean up and disinfect an alleyway behind several businesses where many homeless people live.

John Brady with Lived Experience which is a homeless advocacy group says clean-up efforts like this should have been done a while ago.

"This environment what’s happening here, we should have been providing this regular service to ensure the environment is safe and clean to make sure it does not become a cesspool of transmissible diseases and other issues," said Brady.

Meanwhile, some residents and businesses in the area, tell ABC10news they were hoping the City would remove the camp and get these individuals off their streets.

When asked about it San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says it’s a work in progress, in just one day crews disposed of three tons of trash and debris. He adds by law the City is also required to collect and store valuables that are found while getting rid of the rest at landfills.

Gloria says crews will be back there weekly to continue with clean-up efforts as well as focusing on outreach efforts working to get these individuals into better living conditions.

Something Amie Zamudio with, Housing for the Homeless, is also working on as she tries to get medically compromised seniors into hotels.

“Once we’re able to get them into a hotel room, we can connect them to services and start their preventive care," said Zamudio.

The Mayor adds they’re also working on finding more motels and apartments they can turn into temporary housing for those who need it.