Female-owned Bar Ella opening in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the heart of Pacific Beach on Garnet Avenue, Bar Ella is opening its doors on Friday.

“We just wanted to put a twist on your average night out in PB,” said owner Krista Barrella.

The place is a contemporary take on a classic beach restaurant and bar. It is designed for a social dining experience, featuring larger tables throughout the venue, Barrella said.

The name, Bar Ella, cleverly integrates Krista’s last name and pays tribute to her family.

Barella got started in the restaurant business when she was just 16 – working just about every job to put herself through school and gain experience. “I was a cocktail waitress, a bartender, an assistant manager, a floor manager, an assistant general manager, a general manager."

Taking over the space from the former Bub’s at the Beach, Bar Ella aims to continue the legacy.

“Right in the middle of Garnet between Cass and Dawes. We are in the heart of PB and we just want to make that heart beat,” she said.

Bar Ella plans to open daily at 4 p.m., with the kitchen operational until around midnight.

“Most places close around 9 or 10 p.m. in their kitchen and then you’re not left with amazing options to eat if you got off work late or take a late flight home,” Barella said.

The new establishment has generated around 50 job opportunities. “I think one of the most fulfilling part of this entire journey is allowing and giving other people opportunities that I was given when I was in their position and their age,” she said.

Thanking the role models who inspired her along the way, while being an inspiration herself: “I hope I can emulate…you don’t have to know everything day one. You can learn it along the way.”

