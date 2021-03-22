Engaged virtually, San Diego couple now hoping for traditional wedding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A year ago, we were all trying to understand the coronavirus, and learn how to live under stay-at-home orders. Zoom was just beginning to become a major part of our lives and we met an inspiring young couple.

Jordan Beal and Julie Birch got engaged over Zoom a year ago this week. For all the tragedy and heartbreak this pandemic has brought us, there are still moments to celebrate. And these two have plenty to celebrate in this pandemic year.

“Still engaged, still happy. Life goes on and we're all going to be okay," says Jordan Beal with a smile after a long, difficult year.

We met these two love birds exactly a year ago after Jordan surprised Julie on her 30th birthday by proposing to her in front of family and friends over Zoom. They might have been the first Zoom proposal.

"Right after Jordan did the Zoom proposal people joked with us, 'Oh, maybe you guys should get married on Zoom.' And now several people are," says Julie Birch.

Yes, Zoom has become a way of life. For work, for fun, even for marriage. But Jordan and Julie are about done with Zoom. And masks don't make for good wedding pics. So, they're waiting on better days, with fewer restrictions so friends and family can all be together. Patience is a virtue.

"It's been fun!” says Beal sarcastically. “We had our wedding planned. And then it was, you know, I'm not supposed to say canceled because everybody thinks we're not getting married, but we had to completely cancel the first venue and then Rebook."

"We are hoping to be married this September in 2021,” added Birch. “We're hoping for the best."

So, September it is. One way or the other these two are finally getting hitched. The fact they've made it this far in such a difficult year bodes well for what's to come.

"There were a lot of changes, but those changes were very positive in our relationship," says Birch with a smile.

"You know we feel like If we can get through this,” adds Beal. “It's a good test for the remainder of our lives together."

(Photos courtesy Abbi Cooley.)

