Coronado Crossfit fundraiser honors Navy SEAL who died in 2020

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Chris Brittingham was a Navy SEAL who had just been stationed in Germany when he died suddenly in a skiing accident in December of 2020 and now, his loved ones are working to honor his legacy.

Martin, Chris’ brother, started the Britt Foundation, a nonprofit that helps young people through mentorship and scholarships. That foundation is hosting a fundraiser in his name July 30, 2022. The event is a physical challenge that tasks participants with doing as many deadlifts, pull-ups and running in a ten-minute span. It’s hosted at Proteus CrossFit gym in Coronado.

The ten-minute challenge stemmed from a motto Chris lived by. Kelsey Berger, a friend of his, said it all started on one of his three deployments.

“They were all looking at this massive mountain and Chris goes ‘oh I could do that, ten minutes easy’ and everyone’s like ‘no there’s no way you could do that,’” she said.

He came close, and “ten minutes, easy” became a motto he was known for, and now the basis of this fundraiser.

Martin said this is the perfect event to honor Chris because it features a challenge, brings people together and also creates support for youth.

Despite his strenuous and busy job as a SEAL, Chris still made time to mentor teens in the San Diego area through Young Life. Kelsey met him through the Christian organization and she says he always encouraged the youth to get out and explore, while simultaneously having impactful conversations with them.

“He somehow found time because that was what was important to him. You find time for the things you care about and that’s what he cared about,” said Kelsey.

Martin started the foundation to honor that legacy.

“We want to really take this thing seriously and put some of that energy toward something good and keep his heart going,” said Martin.

Details on the event, including how to sign up, can be found here.