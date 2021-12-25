Christmas with Kids to give away 150 bikes in National City

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A long-time holiday tradition will continue in National City on Christmas morning.

Dozens of kids are expected to line Third Street and receive gift they might not have gotten without the event.

Friday afternoon, organizer Brian Trum, was getting ready for the big event.

“It’s a testament to Frank King and his vision of keeping Christmas alive down there in National City,” said Trum.

Frank and his wife Charlene have both passed on but started the tradition decades ago. Trum is just keeping it going.

“They wouldn’t be the least bit surprised," he said.

The event all started with bikes.

“Well, I remember my first bicycle. I don’t think there’s a child alive that doesn’t remember their first bicycle," said Trum.

This year, Trum and the team have 150 bikes to give out, but he’s hoping donors will bring 50 more on Christmas Day.

He said seeing the kids' faces is humbling.

"It’s a humbling experience doing what I do. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t help but thank all the people that help me," said Trum.

People like Navy Veteran Joshua Vigil who got involved when he lived in San Diego.

“We’ve created this mythological being of Santa Claus but he’s in every single one of us that puts this kind of effort into it," said Vigil.

Vigil said it doesn’t matter where you serve. In fact, he traveled from Colorado to give back this year.

“There were times in my life that I was a little less fortunate and people came along and I don’t remember who they are, but I remember the acts of them coming out and helping us. As I’ve gotten older and as my resources have gotten better, it’s just what I do now,” said Vigil.

The event will begin at 7 a.m at 224 E 3rd Street.