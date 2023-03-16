Check out the non-profit helping kids with disabilities race in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Team Hoyt San Diego is spreading the word about their annual fundraising dinner on Friday, March 24 at Birch Aquarium.

The non-profit helps kids or adults with disabilities take part in endurance races with the help of specialized wheelchairs.

ABC 10News spoke to some of the families involved ahead of the organization’s big night.

“You see the crowd…you hear people cheering and see other families who are experiencing the same thing as us. You can’t explain that joy,” said Fay Roberts, who is part of Team Hoyt along with her son Jordan.

“It’s better than wallowing in pity and being in a hospitable bed. We are a family that goes out there and likes to enjoy life as best as we can,” said Roberts.

“It allows us to stay connected,” said Jim Pathman, who has been racing with his son Riley for 20 years.

“Right now it’s turned into Riley’s the big motivator…every week he wants to do a new race.”

“Our kids are seen…a lot of times people don’t know how to speak to a child or adult with special needs. But out there she is an equal with everybody running,” said Rachel Lucas, who runs pushing her daughter Lily.

“For us runners to be able to loan our legs to these children and adults is an indescribable feeling,” said Tania Zamora, Team Hoyt San Diego’s Executive Director, and President.

She says this year marks 10 years for the organization locally.

“The smile on their face when we cross that finish line it’s indescribable,” said Zamora.

You can purchase tickets to Team Hoyt’s annual fundraising dinner at Birch Aquarium (6-9 p.m.) on their website. The final day to buy tickets is this Friday, March 17.