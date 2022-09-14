Carmel Valley teenager raises money for art supplies for homeless children

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A Carmel Valley teenager is hoping to spread joy one paintbrush at a time.

Kate Lee says drawing is a source of inspiration and a way to relieve stress.

"I think art has become this really great emotional and mental outlet for me which is why I find a lot of joy in drawing or painting," said Kate.

The Canyon Crest Academy freshman wants more students to have that outlet.

"I know that children from low-income families, they can't take part in art cause either it's too expensive or the school they attend doesn't have the proper funding for an art curriculum," said Lee.

Over the summer, Lee held bake sales and tutored math to raise money for art supplies. She ended up raising just over $700. She donated the supplies to the Monarch School for homeless students.

"It really motivated me to start donating more to different schools because I think their reaction is something I'd wish to see from all people," said Lee.

While Lee tries to raise money through her organization Arts4allKids, California voters will have their say in November.

Supporters of Prop 28 say the measure guarantees schools more funding for arts education.

"More or less increase arts education funding by about 50% across the state of California directly to schools," said Russ Sperling.

Sperling is the director of Visual and Performing Arts at San Diego Unified.

"Certainly parents of means are maybe able to afford piano lessons or dance lessons on the side, but for the vast majority of students in San Diego Unified, that is not an option, so if we are not providing that in school, those students are growing up without an experience that we think is very basic," said Sperling.

An experience that Lee can't imagine not having.

"Whenever I draw or paint, I get rid of any negative emotions that I had that day and I generally feel a lot more happier," said Lee.

She's hoping other students will join her organization.

