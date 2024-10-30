Cal State San Marcos celebrates Halloween with flash mob dance

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Students and staff at Cal State San Marcos are getting in the Halloween spirit. They gathered to do a flash mob dance on campus. ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens joined in on the fun.

For many of students and staff, it was their first time doing a flash mob. They did great!

"I love to express my emotions through dance," said Maiya Adkins.

Maiya has been dancing for 17 years. Most of her life.

"I got in to dancing because my mom was a dancer and she loved to dance," said Maiya.

She is on the dance team. In minutes, Maiya helped teach everyone the Michael Jackson Thriller dance. The school sent a video tutorial out ahead to time to increase participation.

"We are here to get into the Halloween spirit. The Thriller song is so iconic. We thought, let’s do a flash mob. Let’s do a dance," said Jerry McCormick, Director of Strategic Communications at Cal State San Marcos.

It was a big hit among staff. Maiya hopes to open her own dance studio one day. She is a great teacher!

"Everyone picked it up well! That makes me feel good it means I am doing my job," Maiya added.

The students are hoping to get the attention of Jimmy Kimmel.