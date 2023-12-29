Boy with cancerous brain tumor gets dream trip to Legoland

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A seven-year-old boy battling cancer was able to live out his dream of visiting Legoland on Thursday.

He and his family made the trip from Colorado to San Diego with help from Legoland and his local community.

During the summer, Zander set up a lemonade stand in his hometown of Wellington, Colorado, to raise money to go to Legoland, but he fell short of meeting his goal.

Our sister station, Denver 7, aired the story, and the community stepped up to help the family take the trip.

The theme park also donated a two-day pass and a stay at the Legoland resort.

"I didn't realize that there would be an outpouring of generosity with everybody," said Nichole Guarriello, Zander's mom.

In 2021, Zander was diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous brain tumor.

Guarriello said he's currently taking oral medication to reduce the tumor.

"He's actually doing really good. They're [doctors] thinking by August he will not need medication any longer, and hopefully, by then, they can deem him cancer-free," she said.

In the meantime, Zander's mom is cherishing trips like this.

Zander roamed the theme park, amazed at the life-size Lego sculptures. He was also able to meet a Master Model Builder.

It's moments Guarriello said will stay with the family forever.

"Just watching him enjoy every minute of it and smile. It's a really good feeling," Guarriello said.

The family was also able to visit Seaworld during their trip.

