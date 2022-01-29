Aviation company helps people get medical care

(KGTV) — Just north of Australia in the Indian Ocean is Papua New Guinea. In one northern province, there’s only one hospital for a population of hundreds of thousands.

“That 1 hospital is 1-3-4 days away by canoe and by road to get to or its a 45 -1 hour flight in this c-plane.”

Mark Palm and his wife Kristen started Samaritan Aviation to help people in remote areas of the country get the medical attention they need.

“Our family spent 10 years living over there launching this organization over there it's been an amazing time for our family staff and their families over there”

Although they started with a single plane, over the years, they’ve been able to add more to their fleet.

“We’ve delivered over 200,000 pounds of medicine to 40 different little aid posts along the river we've saved thousands of lives through emergency evacuation flights.”

The Palms say this is their way of living the good Samaritan story from the Bible about helping your fellow man.

They encourage everyone to see their mission as an inspiration to do good wherever they man be.

“You don't have to go to Papua New Guinea to make a difference there's needs everywhere and just do something get involved.”

Samaritan Aviation is celebrating 20 years and looking forward to many more serving the people of a community they’ve come to love.

