'A Way Home for Dogs' hopes to replace van damaged in crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Babs Fry and her non-profit, "A Way Home for Dogs", has helped hundreds of San Diego pet owners reunite with their dogs."It makes me feel very much loved and appreciated by the community."

She offers free help getting pets back to where they belong and also rescues strays.

But last week the van she used to do a lot of her work was destroyed in a traffic accident.

As Babs was driving back to Jamul late last Wednesday, she was rear-ended.

Although everyone walked away, the van was left un-drivable.

"It was a game changer for me. It provided climate control, I could put eight traps in there, on any given day trap a dog keep it in the van, take a dog to the vet, pick one up from the foster," explained Babs.

Babs says unfortunately insurance will likely not be able to fully replace the specially outfitted vehicle.

And ongoing supply chain issues are still making buying a used or new car challenging and expensive.

"We're looking at $40,000 or more just to get something similar to what I had," said Babs.

But since Babs has helped so many people find their four-legged family members, she's gained quite a following.

When word about what happened got out, people started collecting donations online, and as of Wednesday, close to $19,000 had already been collected.