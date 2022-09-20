Positively San Diego: Many rescued Beagles now thriving in homes across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Many of the 108 Beagles that arrived in San Diego a few weeks ago are now settling into their forever homes and thriving.

“It was the greatest day ever when they got here on August 31,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, President and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society.

“In the few weeks that happened since then, they've nearly all been adopted.”

About 4,000 Beagles were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. They were to be sold to animal testing labs. It has been a nationwide effort to get the dogs into loving homes across the country.

“We didn't know what to expect, these were animals that grew up in cages,” said Weitzman. “They lived their whole lives in cages, maybe had never been outside, never really been held by people.”

He said the 108 Beagles that arrived here weeks ago were given medical exams, microchipped, spayed, and neutered. About 50 of the Beagles remained with the SD Humane Society while the rest went to rescue partners across the region.

Weitzman said there were more than 4,400 adoption interest forms for the 50 dogs.

45 of the 50 have now been adopted, three are currently in foster homes and two are receiving extra care, but they are on hold for future adopters.

“It's amazing to have so many people interested in these animals,” said Weitzman.

He also reminds San Diegans that hundreds of animals are patiently waiting for their turn to get adopted.

The SD Humane Society currently has its “Fall in Love” promotion where all adult animals can be adopted for just a $5 adoption fee through Sunday.

“We could really use the community support at the level that we had for these beagles to get our other dogs into homes,” said Weitzman.”