House panel releases lewd Epstein letter that Trump denies signing

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a lewd letter addressed to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that appears to bear President Donald Trump’s signature.

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Trump has strongly denied any connection to the note.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the letter in July.

The Journal reported that the letter was created in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell was assembling for Epstein. It was reportedly one of dozens of letters compiled into an album.

In response, President Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the newspaper and two reporters who authored the story.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, however, alleged that Trump is involved in a cover-up. He has vowed to release more files related to Epstein.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, said the president had nothing to do with the letter.

"As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," she said on X. "President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

