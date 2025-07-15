House Republicans block Democratic push to release Epstein documents

House Republicans on Monday blocked a Democratic effort to compel the Trump administration to release records related to the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The proposal, introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., was narrowly rejected in the House Rules Committee in a 5–7 vote. Only one Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, joined Democrats in supporting the measure.

Khanna’s amendment would have directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to “retain, preserve, and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein,” and release the information within 30 days.

The amendment was tied to procedural steps for the GENIUS Act, a bill that would establish a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins — digital assets that must be redeemable for a fixed monetary value.

Democrats have sought to highlight divisions among Republicans over the Epstein case.

Anger erupted among some of President Donald Trump’s allies after the Justice Department and FBI released a memo saying their review uncovered no “incriminating client list,” despite longstanding speculation from right-wing figures that one existed.