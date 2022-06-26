Police looking for suspect after road rage shooting near Belmont Park

MISSION BEACH (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a gunman after a road rage shooting near Belmont Park Saturday evening.

Witnesses say they saw people flee the area after shots were fired around 5:15 p.m.

Police say one car shot at another after a road rage incident, and the suspected gunman is still on the loose. The people in the car that was shot at are uninjured.

No other victims were found, but police did confirm some cars were damaged and left with bullet holes.

No suspect information was immediately available, and no victims have shown up to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.