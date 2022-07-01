The 7 Best Plants Stands For Every Style And Space

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Plant stands serve many purposes. Not only do they give your plants a boost in height and allow them to catch more natural light streaming in from the windows, they also add interest to a space.

With stands in nearly every size, shape, style, material and price point, you can find one to suit your needs. So, whether you’re nurturing a tiny succulent or growing a towering fiddle leaf, the right plant stand for you is out there.

Since many plant stands are constructed of weather-resistant materials, they can often work inside or out on a porch or patio — making your cactus, snake plant or ivy even more aesthetically pleasing, no matter where it’s placed.

Here are seven of our top plant stand picks on Amazon that are perfect for every type of space — indoors and out.

Constructed from bamboo, this four-tier indoor-outdoor plant stand offers a sturdy place for four shelves of plants to flourish. The slotted shelves allow light to shine through to each plant, and they also provide ventilation and drainage, which is especially helpful if used outside. This plant stand is ideal for smaller, lightweight plants and works well in compact spaces since it showcases four plants in one vertical line.

One reviewer wrote that they bought one and then two more, and that the stand looks particularly attractive with white pots. The four-tier plant stand sells for $49.99 on Amazon, but two- and three-tier versions are also available at lower price points.

Mid-century decor enthusiasts will love this dark brown plant stand, which is adjustable to fit pots measuring 8 to 12 inches. Crafted from Acacia hardwood and finished with Danish oil, this $39.95 stand holds up to 150 pounds and can be used indoors or outdoors.

These stands come highly rated with more than 3,000 global reviews and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers found the plant stand easy to assemble, lightweight and sturdy. You could use this stand to display one medium or large plant, or several succulents in one pot. Please note that the pot isn’t included.

Highly rated with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this sturdy, multi-square plant stand can hold several potted plants. It’s currently the No. 1 bestseller in the plant stands category on Amazon. Place it in your living room or bedroom or outside on the deck or porch.

One reviewer wrote that while it took a while to assemble, the plant stand ended up being a beautiful way to display plants. The stand comes with its own assembly tools, including a glove and rubber mallet, and is currently available for $27.99.

Those who seek more of a natural vibe and who only need to display one or two smaller plants might want to check out this rustic plant stand that is crafted from reclaimed cedar stumps. The Welland stand weighs 12 pounds and can be used as a stool or side table, too. For $79.99, the pedestal would work well in a cabin or farmhouse-style home.

Several reviewers noted that this stump “exceeded expectations.” It comes highly rated with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

For those who prefer simple and sleek, this Amazon Basics Plant Stand works both indoors and outdoors. Its tall, slim design looks elegant next to a chair, or set in a corner or entryway. It features a round, recessed top shelf that can hold a 9-inch pot or smaller. Use the bottom shelf to display an additional plant.

Available for just under $30, reviewers appreciated how lightweight and sturdy it is. One person said it only took 60 seconds to assemble and it suits their plant-displaying needs perfectly.

If you have an abundance of greenery to display, this 62.2-inch towering plant shelf would make a great new home for all your leafy friends. The 12-tier Cfmour Wood Plant Stand would work in a kitchen or family room or outside on the patio, and it can provide space for 12 or more plants with a small footprint.

This tall plant stand is durable, heat-resistant and constructed of natural wood. It can hold up to 260 pounds, so it can handle larger pots. Large plant stands like this one also make it easier to care for your flora since several pots are contained in one area, making it easier to water and care for all the plants at once. One reviewer mentioned that it was a nice way for them to organize and clean up their plant collection. Find it on Amazon for $47.99

This durable wrought-iron plant stand with a rustproof finish can hold heavy plants and withstand tough weather. Available for $31.99, this black metal stand’s elegant style will blend in well with most decor schemes. Customers highly recommend it with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One reviewer said it stays put even with high winds and crazy weather. Other reviewers found it sturdy and easy to assemble. It weighs just over 6 pounds.

What kind of plant stands are right for your home?

