Peppermint swirl crochet blanket pattern adds a sweet touch to holiday decor

It’s time to deck the halls and compile those holiday gift lists! While Cyber Monday sales are now taking place to get you the best deals on ready-made gifts, you may have something more personal in mind for special loved ones — or to add a holiday touch to your home.

Imagine creating a piece that will be cherished in future holiday seasons as an heirloom. You can curl up with a treasured blanket with a warm cup of cocoa and watch your favorite Christmas movies.

If that sounds like the perfect holiday gift for a loved one (or even yourself), you need to check out this peppermint swirl crochet blanket pattern.

MORE: Try these Christmas tree hat crochet patterns to make beautiful holiday gifts

Etsy/CraftsbyDD

Imagine a blanket made up of beautiful peppermint swirl candies, the unofficial flavor of the holiday season. This $7.50 downloadable pattern from CraftsbyDD on Etsy includes a PDF file you can download on your laptop or computer (smartphone downloads will not work with this purchase).

You will need a size H crochet hook, four skeins of red yarn, and three skeins of white yarn to complete this blanket. The pattern teaches the crafter to create individual peppermint swirl candies that measure about 7 inches in diameter.

MORE: 6 ways to learn to crochet for beginners

Once you download your crochet pattern, you will see it comes with three different sets of directions, including a walk-through write-up of the pattern with tips on how to change colors throughout the process; a “cheat sheet” from the pattern designer, which is a summary of the pattern for more experienced crocheters; and multiple links to video tutorials for people who prefer visual learning.

This peppermint swirl blanket requires basic stitches, including chain, single crochet, and double and triple crochet. However, there are also a few combination stitches. You’ll also need to be able to connect multiple peppermint swirls together into a single blanket. We’d consider this an advanced beginner crochet pattern.

Etsy/CraftsbyDD

MORE: The best crochet kit

The download pattern is instantly available for this crocheted blanket pattern, so you could stitch this together in time to make some new holiday memories this season!

Peppermint swirl crochet blanket pattern adds a sweet touch to holiday decor originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <