Padres fan gets a special message from Spring Training

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Every year, Rady Children's Hospital takes a group of patients to the San Diego Padres' spring training. For many, including Padres fan Diego Morris, it’s an eagerly anticipated event. However, this year, life threw a curveball for Diego.

Just days before the trip, Diego developed a cold that landed him in the hospital.

“It just sucks the timing of all of it,” he shared, reflecting on his disappointment.

Diego had been looking forward to seeing his beloved Padres play in Arizona, but doctors determined he could not make the trip due to his medical history, which includes a rare heart condition and a leukemia diagnosis. Though upset, Diego understood the decision was in the best interest of everyone involved.

“I would be around kids who had cancer and everything and my condition was contagious. I didn’t want to bring any of that to those kids, and I know their situation is very similar to mine,” he said.

While the group of Rady patients traveled to Petco Park and toured the Padres' training camp facility, Diego remained at home, focusing on recovery and finding joy in the team he loves. His spirits lifted when he received a surprise video message from one of his favorite players, Jackson Merrill.

Merrill expressed his appreciation for fans like Diego, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging them even off the field.

“Even when we’re not paying attention to them while we’re on the field, I want to pay attention to them off the field,” he stated.

Diego's reaction to the heartfelt message highlighted the connection he feels to the players.

“It’s awesome that players like Jackson Merrill know that and understand that,” he remarked.

As he continues to recover, Diego maintains his passion for the Padres and the community that rallies around young fans facing health challenges.