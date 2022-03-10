Oreo To Release Limited-Edition Mocha Caramel Latte Cookies

As Dunkin’s iced coffee-flavored Jelly Beans begin to hit store shelves, you’ll also find another popular snack that’s borrowing inspiration from iced coffee.

Oreo announced the limited-edition cookies exclusively on TikTok. New Oreo Mocha Caramel Latte chocolate sandwich cookies balance the flavors of chocolate, coffee and caramel for an even sweeter take on an iced mocha caramel latte drink; each features two creme layers of mocha latte and caramel. Packages of the cookies will be available nationwide beginning April 2022 and will remain while supplies last.

If you get your hands on some, we suggest ordering or making an iced coffee and crushing some of the cookies on top for some extra sweetness in the morning!

Nabisco

Oreo is no stranger to adding new flavors to their beloved cookies, including a few other coffee-inspired flavors like Java Chip, Tiramisu and Oreo Thins Latte.

They’ve also released a handful of new flavors just in the last few years alone, including Dark Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut, plus several seasonal cookies like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Bark. The brand has even had a few limited-edition collaborations with Pokémon, Disney, the Olympics and Lady Gaga.

Earlier this year, they also released Oreo Thins Extra Stuf, which features nearly double the creme sandwiched inside the Oreo Thins wafers. A permanent addition to the Oreo lineup, each cookie has around 40 calories.



Nabisco

Oreo even released their first-ever ice cream line in January, featuring bars, cones, sandwiches and tubs of ice cream, all with chunks of Oreo cookies.

The bars and cones are both dipped in a coating made from crushed Oreo cookies. The Oreos Scoopables dairy desserts come in 14-ounce and 48-ounce tubs, and there is also a box with 10 single-serving cups available. The sandwiches look like a large version of an Oreo cookie and feature ice cream mixed with cookie pieces between two cookie wafers.

The Oreo frozen desserts are different from other cookies and cream-flavored treats because while most cookies and cream desserts are made with vanilla ice cream, Oreo made the new treats with a creme-flavored base that tastes like the inside of the cookie.

Oreo

What is your favorite Oreo flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.