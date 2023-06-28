Oreo and Nintendo release limited-edition Super Mario cookies

Oreo is no stranger to giving us all sorts of new flavors, but their latest treat might really have you saying “Wahoo!”

Oreo has teamed up with Nintendo to release limited-edition Super Mario cookies that the brand says will send fans “on a mission to help Mario and the other heroes stop Bowser.”

Similar in concept to the Lady Gaga cookies released in 2020, these cookies feature 16 designs. They include Super Mario characters and Power-ups, like Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, a Goomba, Yoshi and Bowser Jr. Each pack is filled randomly, so you will likely not get all 16 embossments at once.

The designs are not the only fun thing about the cookies. Oreo is also asking fans to participate in a social media challenge to stop Bowser from taking over Princess Peach’s castle, who is missing from the package (she’s not one of the designs!). The mission: stack “hero” cookies on the rim of a glass of milk on top of a Bowser cookie until they all fall into the glass — quenching and defeating the evil fire-breathing Koopa.

The cookies will hit store shelves nationwide beginning July 10, but if you want to make sure you definitely get a pack, you can order them for pre-sale on Oreo’s website right now.

The Oreo cookies come during a surge in popularity for Super Mario following the release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which made $146 million on opening weekend. Box office receipts now total more than $1 billion.

Universal Destinations and Experiences also had a Super Mario announcement earlier this year, confirming after years of speculation that a Super Nintendo World will be added to Universal Orlando Resort, in Florida.

While new for Florida, there is also a Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Hollywood. It has a variety of activities including the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

Universal has not announced just what fans will find at the Orlando location. But here’s an official look at Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, California:

Are you a fan of Super Mario?

