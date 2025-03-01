One year after tragic shooting, El Cajon dentist’s family honors his legacy

EL CAJON, Calif. — This week marks one year since a tragic shooting at an El Cajon dental clinic claimed the life of 28-year-old Dr. Benjamin Harouni.

His parents, Jack and Hilda Harouni, say the pain of losing their son is something they will carry for the rest of their lives.

"The truth is, the pain will never go away," said Hilda.

Ben’s family remembers him as a kind, generous, and compassionate person whose passion in life was helping others — both through his work in dentistry and his magnetic personality.

"He was super kind, super sweet, generous, smart. He had a big heart," Hilda said.

His father, Jack, described him as a bright star whose light continues to shine.

In the wake of their devastating loss, the Harouni family has turned their grief into action. They founded "Hearts Over Hate," a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of violent crimes.

The family and Ben's colleagues are also hosting a free dental clinic this weekend to serve those in need.

"Because of it, we're not at the cemetery sitting there, crying. I mean, we do a lot of that anyway, but we're doing something positive for the community," Hilda shared.

While Ben’s accused killer remains behind bars, the Harouni family continues to wait for justice.

"I think evil wanted to silence the light that he was emanating, but it worked in reverse. His light is shining brighter than ever," Jack said.

The family hopes their acts of kindness will continue Ben’s legacy — proving that even in the darkest of times, goodness can prevail.

