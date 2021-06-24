Nominate a couple to win a dream honeymoon ‘do-over’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

According to a survey by Brides, 66% of engaged couples had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those who went forward with their nuptials had to improvise, such as tying the knot over Zoom. And when it came to honeymoons, research shows that 84% of couples had to adjust their plans — either postponing the trip or changing locations.

However, as millions of people have been vaccinated against the virus and people are beginning to travel safely once more, Sandals Resorts wants to celebrate. So the chain of all-inclusive resorts is giving 30 couples a second shot at their dream honeymoon with a Honeymoon Do Over sweepstakes.

The contest, which started on June 15 and will run through July 14, randomly surprises one deserving couple each day with a seven-day, six-night, all-inclusive honeymoon (airfare not included). Couples can choose to have their second-chance honeymoon at any of the 15 beachfront Sandals Resorts in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas and Barbados.

Sandals will randomly select winners and announce them weekly. Four grand prize winners will receive a honeymoon for two in a Love Nest Butler Suite, including butler service, 24-hour room service, plush robes, a pillow menu and more. Twenty-six first prize winners will receive a honeymoon in deluxe accommodations. All adults-only Sandals vacations include unlimited meals and premium liquors, entertainment, concierge service, unlimited land and water sports and more.

To enter, any adult from the U.S. or Canada can nominate a couple who is planning to be married, are currently engaged or already married. You can also nominate yourself and your partner if you feel you are deserving. Visit sandals.com/honeymoon-do-over-sweepstakes and write a summary of up to 400 characters describing why your nominees should win. In addition, upload a photo of 4MB or less of your nominee couple. If you are nominating someone, enter their contact information, or enter your own if you are nominating yourself. Good luck!

