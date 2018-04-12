Wounded Warriors learn to teach yoga

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Santee business is empowering veterans to help heal themselves and become independent with yoga.

The veterans behind the program say it’s a union of mind and body that can also lead to a paycheck. The business is called Hot Yoga and it’s located in Santee.

The business was opened two years ago by Marine veteran John Szczepanowski. John is a combat veteran whose service spans decades including the Persian Gulf in 1989 and later in Iraq and Afghanistan.

John retired from the military in 2014 and discovered yoga a year later thanks to a friend. John dove in and became certified as a yoga instructor.

The practice was something he wanted to share with others, specifically infantry men and women and Navy corpsman who serve on the front lines.

10News was able to capture a day of classes in which 1o active-duty military members took part.Those in attendance had the opportunity not only to see how it feels, but to explore a skill they may use to support themselves.

John says if they choose, the veterans can apply for what he is calling a “Warrior Yoga Scholarship” which will provide them with tuition if they choose to become a certified yoga instructor.

