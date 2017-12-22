Want to work above a mall? Westfield UTC is expanding for offices

The commercial real estate services firm just moved into a 33,000 square-foot state of the art office inside the new wing of the mall. It's an office that resembles a modern furniture store, with a large living room area, expansive couches, and recessed lighting.
It also has mobile workspaces, private conference and work rooms, and a theater-like hall with a wide Google earth screen.
It happens to be steps from the new Apple store and Nordstrom.
"The lines are blurring completely," Carlson said. "Retail and industrial are completely integrated, because of delivery services."
"The industry always seems like it's not hiring, but it's always hiring," he said. "There's certain people that would be highly productive in our type of business and there are a lot of people that have tried it and it's not for them. It's hard to say what the exact skill set is."