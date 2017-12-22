Want to work above a mall? Westfield UTC is expanding for offices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Westfield UTC mall opened its new wing of shops just in time for the holiday season.

But the center has no plans to stop expanding - and retail is only part of the plan.

"Now, we're on top of the coffee. Literally on top of the restaurants, on top of the bars, and in the middle of everything," said Matt Carlson, vice president of CBRE.

The commercial real estate services firm just moved into a 33,000 square-foot state of the art office inside the new wing of the mall. It's an office that resembles a modern furniture store, with a large living room area, expansive couches, and recessed lighting.

It also has mobile workspaces, private conference and work rooms, and a theater-like hall with a wide Google earth screen.

It happens to be steps from the new Apple store and Nordstrom.

"The lines are blurring completely," Carlson said. "Retail and industrial are completely integrated, because of delivery services."

Not to mention housing - on the other side of the mall, crews are now building a 23-story luxury apartment building to open in 2019.

Carlson quipped the only downside people say about having the office at the mall is it's way too easy to spend money. But that's just what the retail stores love to hear.

Carlson said CBRE is always hiring but the jobs are competitive and there are a lot of assertive people in the field.

"The industry always seems like it's not hiring, but it's always hiring," he said. "There's certain people that would be highly productive in our type of business and there are a lot of people that have tried it and it's not for them. It's hard to say what the exact skill set is."