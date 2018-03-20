World's last northern white rhino male dies of complications

Marie Estrada
11:21 PM, Mar 19, 2018
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- The world's last male northern white rhino has died. This according to a Monday night alert. 

The rhino, named "Sudan" died of age-related complications. Two female northern white rhinos are all that are left of the subspecies of white rhinoceros. 

Little information is known about Sudan's death at this time. 10News will continue to update. 

