NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- The world's last male northern white rhino has died. This according to a Monday night alert.

The rhino, named "Sudan" died of age-related complications. Two female northern white rhinos are all that are left of the subspecies of white rhinoceros.

BREAKING: The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after 'age-related complications' — The Associated Press (@AP) March 20, 2018

Little information is known about Sudan's death at this time. 10News will continue to update.