Prince William and Kate Middleton release official Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card, showing them basking in the sun as they walk hand-in-hand with their three children.

Kensington Palace, the Royal couple's residence, tweeted the image on Tuesday, which shows the couple dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, walking along a pathway with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” Kensington Palace said in a tweet alongside the picture.

Photographer Matt Porteous captured the photograph, officials said, with CNN reporting it was taken earlier this year in Norfolk.

The couple's annual holiday picture was released less than a week after the premiere of the Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," which centers around Williams' brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, USA Today and CNN reported.