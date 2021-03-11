Menu

Lawmakers in Mexico advance bill that would legalize marijuana in country

Marco Ugarte/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man holds up a big fake marijuana cigarette during a demonstration in favor of the legalization of cannabis at the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, Saturday, May. 7, 2011. The blue sign on the left reads in Spanish "We want to smoke green. We don't want bullets or bodies". On the fake marijuana cigarette reads in Spanish "There is no other solution." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 11, 2021
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s lower chamber approved a marijuana legalization bill Wednesday, setting the country on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets.

Deputies approved the legislation in general terms, but continued debating details late into the night.

The approved legislation, which needs to return to the Senate, would permit recreational use of marijuana, but establish a system of licenses required for the entire chain of production, distribution, transformation and sales.

It would also require that individuals, and not just associations of users, would need a permit to grow plants for personal use.

