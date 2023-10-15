Women with breast cancer share experiences at Making Strides Walk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Debbi Pacecca excitedly chatted with everyone who stopped by her booth at the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Walk. It’s hard to see that she’s going through her second battle with breast cancer, after 19 years in remission.

“Stage four metastatic recurrence, I'm starting the journey over, I'm sure it’ll go okay,” Pacecca said.

Pacecca says her optimism comes from a deep-seated belief that she can use her story to help others.

“I can be a beacon of light for anybody going through this disease right now," Pacecca said.

This sentiment is echoed by thousands who came to the event. The American Cancer Society says participants raised more than $418,000.

“Tons of people out here supporting for a great cause and it hits closer to home when you’ve gone through it,” said Alex Thomas, breast cancer patient.

Organizers say this will bring necessary funding for breast cancer research, prevention and patient support.

“Awareness is the answer and we have to keep fighting,” Pacecca said.