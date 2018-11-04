Women veterans get new professional wardrobe for life after service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of women veterans freshened their professional wardrobes at Operation Dress Code’s one-day pop-up boutique on Saturday.

The annual event gives women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and are transitioning into civilian careers the chance to go on a free shopping spree.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans browsed thousands of clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories at the pop-up shop in the Town and Country Hotel in Mission Valley.

U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Lesslie Severns first attended in 2017, when she had just gotten out of the military.

Severns said when she walked into the room that day, she began to cry. “This makes you feel so good, that people care about you, that they go this far to donate all their clothes, and it just makes you feel empowered and ready to go back out and face this new life that you’re about to experience,” she said.

Operation Dress Code also offers free make-up lessons, professional headshots and career workshops.

San Diego's Courage to Call, CalVet and dozens of local businesses and organizations work together to host the annual event.