Women testify against UC Riverside student accused of groping near San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The man accused of groping and sexually assaulting four San Diego State students as they walked to their homes will find out Tuesday if he’ll stand trial.

Minda Shewangizaw pleaded not guilty in September to all charges including felony false imprisonment and felony sexual battery.

The UC Riverside student is accused of groping the SDSU students on the night of August 28, 2017.

Prosecutors said two victims called 911 and reported a stranger approached them from behind near Montezuma Road and groped them under their shorts and shirts.

Police said about 45 minutes later, they got a nearly identical call. Two more women reported being sexually assaulted by a man who approached them from behind.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 19 years old. While interviewing the women, police spotted Shewangizaw and arrested him.

Police also learned Shewangizaw was also arrested earlier in the year for attempted rape on an acquaintance in Riverside.

Six witnesses are expected to testify at Shewangizaw's preliminary hearing Tuesday.

At the end of the hearing, a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

If Shewangizaw is convicted, he faces seven years in prison.