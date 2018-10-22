Women receive free mammograms in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK (KGTV) - Women received free mammograms in Lincoln Park on Sunday.

Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. The free screenings were available because of Susan G. Komen San Diego. The non-profit parked a mobile screening center in front of City of Hope International Church on Holly Drive.

More than two dozen women received mammograms.

"It's very important for women to get mammograms because early detection is the best protection, and when breast cancer is caught in its early stage, it's basically 99% treatable," said Wendy Shurelds with Susan G. Komen San Diego.

Sunday's screening is one of many. The next screening will be Friday, October 26th at Northgate Market on University Avenue.