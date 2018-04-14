Woman's suspicious death investigated in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police investigated in Little Italy Saturday the suspicious death of a woman who appeared to be homeless.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:42 a.m. reporting a body found at West Hawthorn and State streets, just west of Interstate 5.

The woman appeared to have traumatic injuries but investigators could not immediately determine the source of them.

The victim, who has not been identified, was in her 40's or 50's.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.