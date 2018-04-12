Woman with gunshot wounds found in Sunset Cliffs area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Sunset Cliffs area that sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning.



Police told 10News they received a call at about 7:10 a.m. from a person who spotted a bleeding woman lying on a staircase next to the beach off Ladera Street, near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.



Responding officers arrived and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body.



The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. 10News learned she is in critical condition, but she was able to tell police she had no idea what happened.



Police said they do not have any information on a suspected shooter at this time.



Police told 10News they have not been able to find anyone who heard gunshots or saw what might have happened.



Several nearby residents said they did not hear gunshots.



