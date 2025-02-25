Woman who fell while exiting Harry Potter ride at Universal awarded $7.25M

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman who was injured in a fall while disembarking from the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios Hollywood has been awarded $7.25 million by a federal jury in downtown Los Angeles, according to court papers obtained Monday.

Pamela Morrison, 74, of Arizona was awarded $250,000 for economic damages, $2 million for past noneconomic damages and $5 million for future noneconomic damages at the conclusion of trial on Feb. 14, documents show.

The jury found Universal Studios Hollywood responsible for Morrison's crushed spine suffered when she was exiting the Harry Potter ride in September 2022. She was told to leave the ride after her safety harness failed to lock, and lost her balance and slipped when stepping from the moving walkway onto the ground, the jury in Los Angeles federal court heard.

Attorneys for Universal Studios unsuccessfully argued that the fall was Morrison's fault because she was not paying attention to where she was stepping.

Court papers show Morrison suffered a lower back fracture and torn muscles around her hip that made movement and stability difficult. She testified that she has been unable to continue her previously active lifestyle, it was reported.

A Universal representative could not be reached by City News Service after regular office hours Monday.

