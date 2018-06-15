Woman struck, killed by truck on Silver Strand in Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman arguing with her boyfriend in the middle of the Silver Strand highway in Coronado was struck and killed by an oncoming truck, forcing an early Friday morning closure of the roadway.



Coronado police said a couple was in a car traveling on northbound Silver Strand Boulevard (state Route 75) just after 1 a.m. when they pulled over near Tarawa Road. The 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend both exited the vehicle and began arguing, according to police.



As the woman continued to argue with her boyfriend, she walked onto the highway and was hit by a pickup truck. The truck’s driver stopped at the scene, police said.



Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.







Due to the collision, southbound SR-75 was closed between Tarawa and Rendova roads. The northbound side of SR-75 was reopened after a nearly four-hour closure.



All lanes on SR-75 were reopened just before 5:30 a.m.



No other injuries were reported.



