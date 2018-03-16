SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was sexually assaulted by the driver of a vehicle she confused for the ride she had requested in Hillcrest, San Diego Police said Friday.

The woman left a business on University Ave. Wednesday night about 11 p.m. and entered the vehicle waiting in the roadway, according to investigators.

A short time later, the male driver sexually assaulted the woman.

Detectives say the woman was released and police were called.

The victim described the attacker as a Hispanic man, about 40 years old, with a receding hair line and a mustache. San Diego Police released a composite sketch of the man. The vehicle was a dark colored 4-door sedan.

Police did not release details about the location of the assault or whether the driver worked for a rideshare company.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit Detective J. Margolis at 619-531-2939 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.