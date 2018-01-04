Woman injured after dry ice bomb explodes in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Carlos woman was injured Wednesday night when a dry ice bomb exploded after she picked it up in front of her home.



San Diego police said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Ruane Street.



The woman said she saw a small water bottle that was frosting on her front porch, recognized the object as a dry ice bomb and used a sock to pick it up. However, police said the bottle exploded in her hand, causing a piece of plastic to slice her leg.



Two other dry ice bombs placed at two nearby homes detonated, but no injuries were reported.



The Metro Arson Strike Team and police bomb squad were summoned to the scene to investigate.



Residents say the placement and detonation of the dry ice bombs seem to be a random occurrence.