Woman in wheelchair hit by car in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman in a wheelchair suffered a minor head injury Wednesday when she was hit by a car in Paradise Hills, according to San Diego Police.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. near Tonawanda Dr. and Parkside.

A male caregiver was pushing the 63-year-old woman when she was hit but he did not appear to have sustained any injuries, police said.

The woman told her caregiver she wanted to leave her nursing home to get her hair styled and have dinner.

Police say the driver was interviewed and allowed to leave pending further investigation.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.