ENCANTO, Cailf. (KGTV) — A woman is hurt after a shooting at a taco shop near 62nd and Imperial Avenue in Encanto.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday. Police say the woman was shot in the left arm, but do not currently have information on who shot her.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.