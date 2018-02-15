EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a woman on an El Cajon street Thursday morning.



Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said a man on his way to work spotted a woman lying on the road in the 1000 block of South Sunshine Avenue.



Responding paramedics rushed the unidentified woman to the hospital, but 10News learned she died from her injuries.



Officers scoured the area looking for clues, but no information on the hit-and-run vehicle was immediately released.



