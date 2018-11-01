Woman helping crash victims on San Diego freeway hit by vehicle, killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman who stopped to check on other drivers involved in a multi-vehicle collision on state Route 94 Thursday morning was struck by an SUV and killed.



The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on eastbound SR-94 near 30th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.



CHP officials said the wreck involved a Honda Civic and Mercedes-Benz sedan, prompting a couple to stop and help the crash victims.



After checking on the occupants of the Civic, CHP officials said a woman ran across the freeway to check on a couple in the Mercedes when she was hit by a Jeep SUV.



CHP officials said the impact sent the woman onto the westbound lanes, where she was hit by another vehicle.



The woman, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene.



10News learned the Jeep's driver and two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



Eastbound SR-94 lanes were reopened at around 5 a.m. after being closed for at least three hours.



The incident remains under investigation.



