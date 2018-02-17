Woman has warning about Del Mar intersection

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - A 10News viewer has a warning for pedestrians who cross a busy Del Mar intersection.

There’s a warning for people walking across Camino Del Mar at 9th St., but no warning for drivers.

Victoria Arthur says she was almost struck by a car twice while out for a walk.

“The first time I wasn’t scared at all. You push the button, the white light comes on, and I’m crossing. I wasn’t even thinking anything about it until I was almost hit by the car,” Arthur said.

The City told 10News it is illegal to drive through a crosswalk that contains pedestrians. Del Mar’s traffic engineer and traffic committee evaluate the situations and look for improvements in traffic signs, signals and controls, city officials said.